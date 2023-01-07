Pictures of Karnataka’s redeveloped Belagavi railway station surfaces – See here

Indian Railways has embarked on a vision to modernise the existing infrastructure of railway stations across the country. The work of transformation is in full swing. In this context, the redevelopment work of Karnataka’s Belagavi railway station has been completed. The station falls under the Hubballi division of South Western Railway (SWR). It is an important station and is located on the busy Londa-Miraj Section. The revamption work was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

Also Read: Southern Railways’ Ernakulam Town Railway station to have airport-like facilities, See images

The modernisation of Belagavi railway station is a long pending demand so that new train services can be started towards Maharashtra, Goa, and other parts of the state. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 190.92 crores.

The Belagavi railway station has been redeveloped with modern amenities. The work of the main station building (G+3 structure) completed at a cost of Rs 44.9 crores. The main station building will accommodate New AC and NON- AC retiring rooms, dormitory, waiting rooms, and food court. There are three escalators – 2 on platform 1 and 1 on platform 4. For easy movement of passengers, specially elderly and Divyang persons, 2 lifts have been provided – each on platform one and four.

Also Read: Kerala’s Kollam Junction railway station to get world-class facilities

The station premises has a separate space which is earmarked for commercial purposes. This aims to encourage or let out the commercial activities in the station. To avoid the congestion in parking space, a separate parking area is demarcated for 2 and 4 wheelers, including separate parking space for auto-rickshaws.

The redevelopment of railway stations across the zones will boost the economic growth of the country. This will also have a multiplier effect in the economy with increased job creation. The project aims to enhance the passenger experience.