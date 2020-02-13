Patna-Jayanagar Intercity Express: Indian Railways revises time; journey to be completed 70 minutes earlier

The revised train timings will be effective from 14 February 2020. (Representative image)

Good news for Indian Railways passengers! Now save an hour in train travel from Patna to Jayanagar! The timings for Indian Railways’ train number 15550 Patna-Jayanagar Intercity Express has been changed. The revised train timings will be effective from 14 February 2020. An official of East Central Railway zone has stated that the revised timing will be applicable only in the direction from Patna to Jayanagar. With new timings, the train will complete the journey from Patna to Jayanagar much earlier – a time saving of an hour and ten minutes. En route, the train will reach the seven stations before the scheduled time as per the revised timings. However, the train from Patna to Hajipur will arrive as per earlier time only, according to a Hindustan report.

But there will be a change in train timing between Bhagwanpur and Jayanagar. The train will arrive at Bhagwanpur at 5:14 PM instead of 5:38 PM. In Muzaffarpur, the train will arrive at 5:50 PM instead of 6:35 PM, at 6:50 PM instead of 7:40 PM in Samastipur, at 8:00 PM instead of 8.50 PM in Darbhanga, at 8:35 PM instead of 9:20 PM in Sakri, at 8:55 PM instead of 9:51 PM in Madhubani and in Jaynagar, the train will reach at 9:50 PM instead of 11:00 PM.

Also, due to the change in timings of train number 15550 Patna-Jayanagar Intercity Express, the timings of train number 55513 Samastipur-Jayanagar passenger as well as train number 75210 Jaynagar-Samastipur DEMU passenger has been changed. There has also been a change in timings for train number 75292 Harnagar Darbhanga DEMU Passenger, therefore, the stoppage time of the train has been changed at various stations, the report said.

Recently, the Railway Minister in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha stated that Indian Railways loses on punctuality because of various factors like equipment failures related to locomotives, track, signal, mechanical, Over Head Electrical cables, etc. as well as external factors such as electricity grid failures, adverse weather conditions, public agitations, etc. Thus, to improve train operations, several steps are being taken by the ministry including standardization of rakes, rigorous monitoring at Railway Board, Divisional, and Zonal levels, conversion of conventional rakes into LHB rakes, etc.