Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola Express: Indian Railways introduces new train between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 3:47 PM

The new Express train will commence regular service from tomorrow onwards i.e., February 7, 2019. However, according to the information shared by Indian Railways, the inaugural run of train number 52476 will be held today from Baijnath Paprola railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

En-route in both the directions, the Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola Express train will halt at Jawalamukhi Road, Kangra, Nagrota and Palampur HP railway stations. (Representative image)

Good news for frequent Indian Railways commuters! From now, travelling between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will get easier with Indian Railways introducing an all-new train service. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry recently announced a new Express train service, which will link Pathankot Junction railway station in Punjab to Baijnath Paprola railway station in Himachal Pradesh. The new Express train will commence regular service from tomorrow onwards i.e., February 7, 2019. However, according to the information shared by Indian Railways, the inaugural run of train number 52476 will be held today from Baijnath Paprola railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Indian Railways, train number 52475 Pathankot Junction – Baijnath Paprola Express will depart from Pathankot Junction railway station at 9:20 AM from February 7, 2019, onwards, to reach Baijnath Paprola railway station at 2:25 PM the same day. In the return direction, train number 52476 Baijnath Paprola – Pathankot Junction Express will depart from Baijnath Paprola railway station at 4:30 PM from February 7, 2019, onwards, to reach Pathankot Junction at 9:35 PM the same day. The all-new 52475/52476 Pathankot Junction – Baijnath Paprola – Pathankot Junction Express train consists of 3 chair car coaches and 2 second class coaches. En-route in both the directions, the Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola Express train will halt at Jawalamukhi Road, Kangra, Nagrota and Palampur HP railway stations.

Last month, IE reported that Indian Railways introduced the first ever rail connectivity between Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village and Amritsar in Punjab. The route of Jaijon-Doaba-Jalandhar DEMU has been extended, linking Nawanshahr to Amritsar. The extended route of the DEMU, which originates from Jaijon village in Hoshiarpur District, which falls under Garhshankar sub division, now covers more than 200 km of distance till Amritsar while passing through the districts of Nawanshahr and Jalandhar. The extended route also provides a halt at Khatkar Kalan Jhandaji.

