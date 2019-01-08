Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train: Take this cool Indian Railways ride through several tunnels, 42 bridges!

The route is 9.5 km and en route, the train ride provides a spectacular view of waterfalls and lush green mountain ranges. (Representational image)

Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train: Take a ride through 4 tunnels, 24 sharp turns and 41 bridges! Enjoy a mesmerizing Indian Railways train ride with the newly introduced Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train! The train which has been introduced by the Western zone of Indian Railways last month runs on the picturesque Patalpani-Kalakund section in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. According to a senior Western Railway official who was recently quoted in a PTI report, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry had decided to create infrastructure in order to preserve the Patalpani-Kalkund metre gauge rail line of British era. Moreover, the metre gauge rail line has been converted into a broad gauge rail line. The route is 9.5 km and en route, the train ride provides a spectacular view of waterfalls and lush green mountain ranges.

Western Railway Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar was quoted in the report saying that in order to attract tourists around the globe, railway stations, rest houses as well as other service buildings on the Patalpani-Kalkund section have been decorated along with the development of about two dozen tourist spots on the Western zonal railways’ first heritage section in Ratlam division between Patalpani and Kalakund railway stations.

The heritage train departs from Dr Ambedkar Nagar railway station at 11:05 AM and reaches Kalakund railway station at 1:25 PM. On its return journey, the train starts from Kalakund railway station at 2:55 PM and arrives at Dr Ambedkar Nagar railway station at 3:40 PM. The Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train has two coaches, out of which one is reserved while the other one is unreserved. According to the Chief Spokesperson, for the entire to and fro journey in the reserved coach, fare per passenger for 12 seats in the first three rows is of Rs 240 while the same for the rest of the rows of the coach is of Rs 200. For a journey in the unreserved compartment, the fare is of Rs 20 per passenger.