Passengers take note! Indian Railways launches new ‘Rail MADAD’ for real-time complaint redressal; 5 facts

Have a complaint while travelling on an Indian Railways train? Do you want to track the status of grievance redressal? Indian Railways has launched a new ‘Rail MADAD’ app for the very purpose of speedy redressal of passengers complaints. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has launched the ‘Rail MADAD’ (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) App that aims to expedite and streamline passenger grievance redressal. The Railway Passenger Grievance Redressal and Management System (RPGRAMS) has been developed by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway and has many features. The ‘Rail MADAD’ app allows passengers to register complaints through mobile phone or web. Under this feature, all the complaints received from multiple modes will be integrated through RPGRAMS on a single platform. Then the complaints will be analyzed and reports will be generated, which will entitle the top management to continuously monitor the pace of grievance redressal and to assess the performance of trains, railway stations, field units on various parameters including cleanliness, catering, amenities etc. Here are 5 facts every Indian Railways passenger should know about the ‘Rail MADAD’ grievance redressal system:

1) Passengers, through this App, can lodge complaints with minimum inputs. Also, the app has an option to upload a photo. Once the passenger registers his/her complaint, he/she will get an instant ID through SMS followed by a customized SMS communicating the action taken thereon by Indian Railways. Also, the ‘Rail MADAD’ App relays real-time feedback to passengers on the status of redressal of their complaints.

2) The ‘Rail MADAD’ App also displays various helpline numbers such as child helpline number, security number etc. Additionally, the ‘Rail MADAD’ App also provides the facility of direct calling for immediate assistance in one easy step.

3) Now, under this new feature, all modes of filing complaints including offline and online modes (at present, there are 14 offline and online modes) will be integrated on a single platform which will allow the management to present a holistic picture of weak or deficient areas and which will also enable concerned officials to take focused corrective action.

4) Also, trends on various performance parameters of a selected train or a railway station will be generated on the basis of the data, analyzed by RPGRAMS like cleanliness, amenities etc. Therefore, it will make the managerial decision more precise as well as effective.

5) Interestingly, hierarchy-based reports will be made available for management across all railway divisions/zones as well as railway board. In addition to this, every week, the reports will be sent through auto email to every concerned officer.