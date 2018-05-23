Passengers note this change! Indian Railways shifts terminals for 18 trains

The change of the terminals for 18 trains has been made effective recently.

Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently taken the decision to shift the terminals of 18 trains. These 18 train services run from Delhi Sarai Rohilla, New Delhi, Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar Terminal. The change of the terminals for 18 trains has been made effective recently. Out of these 18 trains, Delhi Sarai Rohilla was the terminal of three trains, New Delhi was the terminal of four trains, Delhi Junction was the terminal of one such train and similarly, Hazrat Nizamuddin was also the terminal of one train, according to a TOI report.

The terminals of train numbers 12192 and 12191 Jabalpur-New Delhi Superfast Express train service has been changed to Hazrat Nizamuddin. Earlier, the terminal of Jabalpur-New Delhi Superfast was New Delhi.

The terminal of train numbers 12065 and 12066 Ajmer-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shatabdi Express train service was Hazrat Nizamuddin. Now onwards, the Ajmer-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shatabdi Express will run from Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

Till now, Delhi Sarai Rohilla was serving as the terminal for train numbers 12615 and 12616 Chennai-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Grand Trunk Express as well as for train numbers 12415 and 12416 Indore-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express. Now both the train services will run from New Delhi.

For train numbers 14036 and 14035 Pathankot-Delhi Junction Dhauladhar Express train service, the new terminal is Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Earlier, the terminal for Pathankot-Delhi Junction Dhauladhar Express train was Delhi Junction. Now, in place of Pathankot-Delhi Junction Dhauladhar Express train, the Delhi Junction terminal will host train numbers 14041 and 14042 Dehradun-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Mussoorie Express train service.

Earlier, New Delhi was serving as the terminal for train numbers 12815 and 12816 Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express train service, train numbers 12875 and 12876 Puri-New Delhi Neelachal Express train service and train numbers 12825 and 12826 Ranchi-New Delhi Jharkhand S.K. Express train service. However, now onwards, for all three trains- Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express, Puri-New Delhi Neelachal Express, and Ranchi-New Delhi Jharkhand S.K. Express train, Anand Vihar will become the new terminal.