Passengers, note! These Indian Railways local trains to remain cancelled till May 20; details here

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 3:28:13 PM

Due to dense fog in winters, several local trains were cancelled and have since then not started plying again. These trains will remain cancelled and Northern Railways will keep a few local train services cancelled till May 20.

Indian Railways passengers, note! After several train services were affected during the winter season due to foggy weather, Indian Railways has extended the cancellation of some local and Express train services. Due to dense fog in winters, several local trains were cancelled and have since then not started plying again. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the date till these trains will remain cancelled is being updated time and again and the Northern Railway zone will keep a few local train services cancelled till May 20. The Railway Ministry has stated that in order to develop a stronger framework and continue the repair work, the train services have been cancelled.

According to the report, in order to organize the operations of train services in the foggy weather in winters, Indian Railways had announced the cancellation of more than 24 express and local train services from December 15, 2018 to February 15, 2019. Later, this date was extended till March 31. The details of the train services which have stayed cancelled by the Railway Board are as follows:

  • Train number 519165/16 Farukhnagar-Delhi passenger train
  • Train number 64034/36 Ghaziabad Shakurbasti EMU
  • Train number 64096 Shakurbasti EMU – Hazrat Nizamuddin
  • Train number 64097 New Delhi – Shakurbasti EMU
  • Train number 64087 Hazrat Nizamuddin – New Delhi EMU
  • Train number 64555/56 Anand Vihar – Meerut MEMU
  • Train number 64553/54 Anand Vihar – Muradabad MEMU
  • Train number 64913/16 Rohtak-Delhi
  • Train number 64098 Shakurbasti – Hazrat Nizamuddin EMU
  • Train number 64036 Shakurbasti-Ghaziabad EMU
  • Train numbers 64092, 64090/91 Ring Rail Hazrat Nizamuddin – Hazrat Nizamuddin

Because of these cancellations, passenger services have been affected on local and regional routes. Indian Railways is planning to upgrade all MEMU trains on the Golden Quadrilateral with next-generation Train 18-style MEMUs. These self-propelled train sets with underslung equipment allow for faster acceleration and deceleration. With their induction, Indian Railways hopes to decongest the Golden Quadrilateral with faster movement of trains.

