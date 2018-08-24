Passengers, cheer! All AC coaches of Indian Railways to be upgraded – details here

The project to upgrade all AC coaches on the Indian Railways network has been approved by the Railway Board.

Travelling in an air-conditioned Indian Railways coach? Unhappy with the way the coach has been maintained? Indian Railways is all set to give its AC coaches a facelift! Financial Express Online has learnt that Indian Railways has decided to upgrade all its AC coaches every 6 years from the date of introduction on the network. This revamp will happen at a cost of Rs 10 lakh per coach, a railway official familiar with the project told FE Online. The project, yet unnamed, has been approved by the Railway Board, the official said, adding that all AC coaches, whether AC-3 tier, AC-2nd class or AC-1st will be upgraded. The move is aimed at enhancing the life of the coaches and more importantly provide better passenger comforts.

“The project to upgrade all AC coaches on the Indian Railways network has been approved by the Railway Board and the respective zones have been empowered to spend Rs 10 lakh per coach on the refurbish. The details of what all should be upgraded – from seats, toilets to other passenger amenities – are yet to be finalised,” the official told FE Online.

Indian Railways often finds itself facing criticism on the quality and experience of train travel provided to passengers. The national transporter charges additional fare for AC travel as compared to general sleeper class coaches. It is only natural then, that passengers expect better service standards and travel comforts. The new step would definitely be welcomed by frequent train travellers.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also upgrading Mail/Express trains under its Project Utkrisht. To begin with 140 rakes (ICF-design) have been identified for the upgrade which will include giving a facelift to the interiors and also providing better on-board cleanliness. Rs 60 lakh per rake have been sanctioned for this project, the first phase of which is expected to be complete by March 2019. In the second phase 500 rakes of Mail/Express trains will be upgraded.