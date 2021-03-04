Passengers can again enjoy safe, comfortable stay at stations! Indian Railways likely to reopen retiring rooms

The Railway Ministry has accorded permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at railway stations. (IRCTC)

IRCTC Retiring Rooms: Soon, Indian Railways passengers can again enjoy safe and comfortable stay at station retiring rooms! Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has accorded permission to zonal railways to decide on reopening of retiring rooms at railway stations keeping in view local condition including protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued by the government. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the Railway Board has already permitted the zones of Indian Railways for restarting operation of retiring rooms at stations, Rail Yatri Niwas near stations as well as hotels, which are handled by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

As per passenger requirement, various special express or passenger trains have been introduced by Indian Railways in a phased manner. Keeping in view the convenience of railway passengers, the national transporter has decided to allow services of retiring rooms at railway stations subject to fulfillment of COVID-19 protocols issued by the government, the Railway Ministry said. The services of retiring rooms at railway stations were discontinued post announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, it added. The IRCTC retiring rooms are well equipped with various features including TV, AC, beds, etc.

According to details provided on the IRCTC official website, the booking facility of retiring room has been opened at Tiruchchirapali Junction railway station (TPJ), Sealdah railway station (SDAH), Madurai Junction railway station (MDU), Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station (RJPB), Tatanagar Junction railway station (TATA), Vadodara Junction railway station (BRC), Jaipur Junction railway station (JP), Lucknow Junction railway station (LJN), Gorakhpur Junction railway station (GKP), Bilaspur Junction railway station (BSP) and Tirupati railway station (TPTY). The IRCTC also mentioned that the retiring room booking facility at other railway stations is suspended due to COVID-19. Railway passengers who are interested in booking retiring rooms at stations can book through the IRCTC web portal.