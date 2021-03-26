Passenger movement gets easier! Indian Railways running new unreserved special train services on these routes

Indian Railways is presently running many new unreserved special train services across various rail routes.

Unreserved Special Trains on various routes! Keeping in mind the services and facilities of railway passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is presently running many new unreserved special train services across various rail routes. According to the Railway Ministry, these unreserved special train services are facilitating the movement of passengers. Some of the major railway routes from which these unreserved special trains are running at present include Baramulla Junction – Banihal section (Jammu & Kashmir), Baramulla Junction – Badgam section (Jammu & Kashmir), Delhi – Tundla section (Uttar Pradesh), Kanpur Central – Tundla section (Uttar Pradesh), Kanpur Central – Phaphund section (Uttar Pradesh).

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry had announced that the passengers of Indian Railways will be able to book unreserved tickets through the reintroduction of the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile app. Now, passengers once again are able to book unreserved tickets through the UTS on mobile application. This facility aims to decongest booking counters at railway stations and it also ensures smooth compliance of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, this booking service of UTS on mobile application was discontinued by the national transporter when the novel coronavirus outbreak-triggered lockdown was imposed across the nation.

A few days ago, PTI had reported that since the COVID-19 lockdown till now, the national transporter has operationalized about 65 per cent of its mail and express train services across the Indian Railways network. Apart from this, it has also operationalized more than 90 per cent of its suburban/local train services as compared to the pre pandemic lockdown levels. The report further mentioned that, as many as 5,350 local train services, 1,250 express and mail train services, and more than 326 passenger trains are currently being run in total across the rail network on a daily basis.