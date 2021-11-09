Passenger amenities to improve! Railway Minister holds review meeting with Indian Railways officials

The Railway Minister, at the meeting on Monday, gave importance to safety issues and recommended multiple measures to improve passenger amenities over the South Eastern Railways' jurisdiction.

Review of Railway Projects: Soon, all ongoing Indian Railways projects in Odisha are to be completed! A high-level review meeting was held by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with the officials of South Eastern Railway and the East Coast Railway zones, at Jharsuguda in the state of Odisha, PTI reported. The Railway Minister, at the meeting on Monday, gave importance to safety issues and recommended multiple measures to improve passenger amenities over the South Eastern Railways’ jurisdiction, according to an official release. In the meeting, various issues pertaining to infrastructural development works of the national transporter in Odisha, especially in the city of Jharsuguda, were discussed elaborately.

The Union Railway Minister stressed on timely completion of all ongoing projects of Indian Railways, as per the release. The recently conducted meeting was attended by SER and ECoR General Manager Archana Joshi. The meeting was also attended by principal officers of the SER, ECoR as well as the South East Central Railway zones. Also, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete, Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak, and Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram were present at the meeting and interacted with the Railway Minister, the report further added.

Recently, Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager of the Northern Railway zone inspected the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station to see the festival rush arrangement. Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi Division and other senior officers of Northern Railways also accompanied the GM during the station inspection. According to Northern Railways, the zone has planned to run a total of 610 trips of 94 Special Trains generating about 5.00 lakh additional seats / berths as well as augment trains by 128 extra coaches with as many as 640 trips generating nearly 51,000 additional seats / berths during this festive season.