Part of Andheri bridge collapses in Mumbai! Several suburban train services hit; probe ordered; details here

The bridge links Andheri East to Andheri West in Mumbai. (image: ANI)

Part of Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri collapses! With continuous heavy rainfall, the infrastructure woes of Mumbai’s suburban railway system have come to light again. Today, a part of Gokhale Bridge in Andheri West collapsed. With the collapsing of the bridge, many trains running on the western line have been affected. Railway services have been suspended from the railway station as of now. The bridge links Andheri East to Andheri West in Mumbai. Meanwhile, fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, however, no casualties have been reported yet. According to Western Railway PRO, a part of Road Over Bridge (ROB), collapsed on railway tracks near Andheri railway station towards Vile Parle on South end. The PRO also mentioned that Over Head Equipment (OHE) has been damaged. Also, traffic on all lines held up, the PRO added.

According to ANI, two people have been injured in the incident. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the incident spot, the report claimed. The incident has affected Harbour line passengers between Andheri railway station and Bandra railway station, however, train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Bandra railway station are stated to be normal.

The Central Railway mentioned that crowd management machinery has been strengthened at all major railway stations under the Central zone from Ghatkopar onwards. Also, the Central zonal railway stated that Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel freely on Central Railway train services.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal claimed that the officials have been directed to speed up the repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. The Railway Minister claimed to have ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety.

In an attempt to help commuters to reach their destinations on time, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has claimed that it is operating 14 extra bus services between Borivali and Churchgate.

Restoration work is being carried out on war footing to clear the tracks near Andheri where a part of ROB fell down on tracks this morning #WRUpdates @drmbct pic.twitter.com/p8GMEMGaoQ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2018

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, 5 people have been injured, out of which 1 is in critical condition and 4 have grievous injuries. The injured people have been admitted to Cooper Hospital, where a special medical team of railway doctors are taking care of them. It has also been mentioned that arrangements have been made for 27 special bus services between Borivali and Bandra stations.

Here are the names of the injured people- Asmita Katkar (critical condition), Dwarka Prasad, Harish Kohate, Manoj Mehta and Gindhami Singh.

According to the Railway Minister, work is in progress in order to restore Harbour line operations by around 2 PM.

In order to lift the slabs from the railway tracks near Andheri, cranes have been deployed. Western Railway claimed that the restoration of the Harbour line between Andheri and Vile Parle will ensure connectivity between Churchgate and Goregaon as well as CSMT and Goregaon.

The Western Railway also mentioned that food packets as well as water bottles have been arrranged at various long distance trains and stations for stranded long-distance passengers.

According to Sunil Udasi CPRO Central Railway, the railways is sending one empty rake of Rajya Rani Express to Vasai Road in order to clear rush of commuters from there. The train will bring commuters from Vasai to Mumbai via Diva route, he added.

According to various reports, the city has been witnessing constant heavy showers for over 18 hours now and the rainfall has crossed 90 mm in some parts of the city. Moreover, heavy rains are expected to continue today as well, the reports suggest.

HelpLine numbers are as under:-

Andheri –

022676 30054

Churchgate –

02267622540

Borivali-

02267634053

Mumbai Central-

02267644257

The Mumbai suburban railway network caters to several daily commuters across the city. Last year during monsoon, there had been a stampede at the Elphinstone foot overbridge killing several people.