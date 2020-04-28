Parcel trains in demand! Amazon partners with Indian Railways to ramp up the delivery on 55 routes

Indian Railways services will help transport consignments across the country.

E-commerce giant Amazon revs up delivery with Indian Railways! In a bid to ramp up the deliveries of essential goods at a time when a nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus outbreak has been imposed, Amazon India has partnered with the Indian Railways. According to the company, Indian Railways services will help transport consignments across the country. It further mentioned that it would leverage the ’COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ that the Indian Railways has introduced and increase its operations to 55 lanes/routes till May 3. It is to note that the lockdown in India has been imposed till May 3 to curb the impact of Coronavirus outbreak.

According to Abhinav Singh, Director at Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, the company is hopeful that it will be able to fulfil all customers orders with the support of special trains deployed by the Indian Railways. At such unprecedented times, the company is of view that with the new partnership, the deliveries will be made with enhanced speed as well as capacity. Indian Railways, on the other hand, has expressed the pleasure to help deliver essential services at such times. It further said that the Indian Railways will also build on this partnership to help other industry service providers.

This comes as another step between the company and Indian Railways where the company will be leveraging India’s large rail network to provide services by delivering large consumer packaged goods with speed as well as reliability, said Amazon. This will also help the company to keep its business running.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has been operating with the support of the Railway Board and the zones across Central,Western, Northern, Southern, South Central, South Eastern, Eastern, North East Frontier, North Western and South Western parts to create a proactive solution and help in transportation during lockdown. Leveraging this network, Amazon had previously partnered with Indian Railways to transport e-commerce packages on 13 lanes.