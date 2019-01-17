Panj Takht Express: Visit 5 sacred Sikh Takhts with IRCTC’s tour package; Check fare, schedule & other details

IRCTC has recently introduced Panj Takht Express, a special tourist train from Delhi to visit the five sacred Takht associated with Sikhism. (representational image: Reuters)

Panj Takht Express: Big news for Sikh devotees! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently introduced Panj Takht Express, a special tourist train from Delhi to visit the five sacred Takht associated with Sikhism. The special train travels to five popular Gurudwaras in the country that have a special significance in the Sikh community namely, Sri Akal Takht Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Gurudwara in Bhatinda, Takht Sri Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in Anandpur, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded and Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Patna. The tour package, which is for 9 nights and 10 days commenced its first journey on 14 January 2019. According to the official IRCTC website, the next tour is now scheduled for 1 February 2019. The special tourist train will depart from Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station.

The Panj Takht Express tour package includes train journey in 3AC coaches, having a seating capacity of 800. The all-inclusive tour package, which charges Rs 15,750 per passenger, includes the train journey, vegetarian meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner, night accommodation as well as wash and change facility in hotels or Gurudwara, all transfers and sightseeing in non air-conditioned vehicles, tour escorts, services of IRCTC Tour Manager, security on trains and travel insurance.

The online booking for Panj Takht Express tour package can be done through IRCTC’s official website. As per the cancellation policy, an amount of Rs 100 per passenger will be deducted if the cancellation is done up to 15 days. While 25 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if the ticket cancellation is done up to 8 days to 14 days and 50 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if the ticket cancellation is done up to 4 days to 7 days. Moreover, no refund will be granted by IRCTC, if the cancellation is done less than 4 days.