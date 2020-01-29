Pamban Bridge work in progress! Indian Railways’ 1st vertical lift rail sea bridge to be completed in 2 years

The new Pamban bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 250 crore. (images: ANI)

Indian Railways to get new Pamban railway bridge! The work on Indian Railways’ first vertical lift railway sea bridge is in progress! The construction work of the new Pamban rail bridge is currently underway in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. According to an ANI report, the work on the railway bridge had started on 8 November 2019. The overall development work on this bridge is expected to be completed within the next two years. A first-of-its-kind for Indian Railways, the new Pamban bridge would be 2.05 km long. The bridge will connect Mandapam on the mainland and Rameswaram at the Pamban island and will have India’s first vertical launch rail section.

The project is being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited. The foundation stone for the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019 in the city of Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Earlier, it was reported that the new Pamban bridge will help Indian Railways operate trains on the route at a higher speed, and it will also allow trains to carry more weight. Moreover, it will maximize the volume of traffic between the mainland of Pamban and Rameswaram, which is an area of religious significance.

Watch Video: First vertical lift Pamban bridge of Indian Railways and a rail link to Ram Setu!

The new Pamban bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 250 crore. In the year 1914, the original bridge was commissioned to connect Mandapam, the last station on mainland Indian peninsula to the Rameswaram island located in the Gulf of Mannar. Till 1988, it was the only surface link which was providing connectivity between the two places, until a new road bridge was developed parallel to the link.

Besides the new Pamban bridge project, the national transporter is also looking to re-establish the rail connectivity from Rameswaram island to Dhanushkodi. Proposed as a 17 km long rail line, it will be an easier and convenient option to travel for the devotees visiting the holy place.