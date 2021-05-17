Oxygen Express: India Railways deliver more than 9000 MT of oxygen across the nation; details

Till now, around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states.

Indian Railways continues to deliver Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states! Working round the clock amidst this covid crisis, the national transporter is bringing relief by delivering the live-saving gas to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 9440 MT of LMO in nearly 590 tankers to various states, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry on 16 May 2020. Till now, around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various states. Till the time of this statement, as many as 12 loaded Oxygen Express trains were on run with more than 970 MT of LMO in 55 number of tankers.

The southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got a big boost in the supply of Oxygen with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads recently. Incidentally, the National Capital Region (NCR) crossed the delivery of more than 5000 MT of Oxygen for further distribution. For the last few days, Oxygen Express trains have been delivering around 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day. The state of Kerala received its first Oxygen Express train with 118 MT of load at Ernakulam.

According to the ministry, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, around 2525 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 389 MT in Telangana, 361 MT in Karnataka, 118 MT in Kerala, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 116 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 151 MT in Tamil Nadu and more than 3320 MT in Delhi. The ministry further said that more loaded Oxygen Express trains are likely to start their journeys later in the night. Different routes with oxygen supply locations have been mapped by Indian Railways and it keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the states. Tankers are provided by the states to Indian Railways for bringing LMO.