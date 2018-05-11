Overhead wire falls on train engine in Jharkhand; passengers safe

No damage was caused to the passengers.

A major mishap was averted today due to alertness of the driver of a passenger train after an overhead wire snapped and fell on the train’s engine in Jharkhand, a railway statement said.

No damage was caused to the passengers.

The wire snapped and fell on the engine of the Ranchi-Lohardaga passenger train near Nagjua station under Ranchi Division of the South Eastern Railway.

Smoke was noticed on the engine roof soon after the train left Nagjua station in Lohardaga district this morning. However, the wire could be disconnected because of the promptness of the train driver, the release said.

He, along with the crew members and station staff members, brought the fire under control with the fire-fighting equipment available in the train.

The railway has ordered a probe into the incident.