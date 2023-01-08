Over 40 trains running late as dense fog engulfs North India, IMD issues orange alert in the region – Check list of delayed trains

Severe cold wave conditions with dense fog have continued to disrupt normal life in North India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for certain parts of the region. In an advisory, the Met office has asked the people to remain indoors. It further asked the people to maintain adequate immunity by eating vitamin C-rich fruits, having vegetables and drinking sufficient warm fluids.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius with lower visibility. The prevailing weather conditions further affected the movement of air, road, and rail traffic.

The Delhi airport has asked the passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. In a tweet, the Delhi Airport said, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III A compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Meanwhile, over 40 trains including Rajdhani Express are running behind schedule time in the Northern Railway zone due to the fog.

List of few long-distance trains running more than four hours late in NR zone –

12801 Puri – New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express

12565 Darbhanga – New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Amritsar Express

15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail

14205 Pratapgarh – Delhi Padmavat Express

12721 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Superfast Express

12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express

18238 Amritsar – Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express

The passengers are advised to check the train status before starting their journey towards railway stations. One can check the train status by downloading NTES (National Train Enquiry System) application from Google Play store. Apart from this, one can also call 139.