Over 25 trains running behind schedule due to intense fog! Check full list here

Cold day conditions with dense fog is prevailing in North India affecting normal life across the region. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius while visibility was recorded at 100 metres in the Palam area. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), “no cold wave is predicted for the next four days in the region.” The Met office further added that the national capital is likely to witness light drizzle on Thursday.

Several trains are running behind scheduled time while few are rescheduled. In the Northern Railway zone, 26 trains are running late.

A look at trains delayed due to fog in NR zone –

02569 Darbhanga – New Delhi Clone special

12801 Puri – New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express

02563 Barauni – New Delhi Clone Express

12565 Darbhanga – New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Express

12303 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

12427 Rewa – Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express

12417 Prayagraj – New Delhi Express

12225 Azamgarh – Delhi Kaifiyat Express

12393 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express

22823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Amritsar Express

15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail

15707 Katihar – Amritsar Express

22433 Ghazipur City – Anand Vihar Terminal Suhaildev Express

20805 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express

14205 Pratapgarh – Delhi Padmavat Express

12391 Rajgir – New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express

04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Clone special

12721 Hyderabad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express

22181 Jabalpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express

12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express

12447 Manikpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express

12615 MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express

18238 Amritsar – Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport has asked the passengers to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. It further added that low visibility procedures are in progress at the airport. However, some flights – Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Shimla, and Delhi-Chennai have been delayed.