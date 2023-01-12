Over 20 trains running late in Northern Railway zone due to intense fog conditions – Check full list here

The intense cold day conditions and dense fog prevailing in northern parts of the country have affected the rail, road and air transport. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather with light drizzle in Delhi for next two days. The foggy weather also continued over East UP and Bihar. However, the fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

More than 20 trains are running late in the Northern Railway zone today including Rajdhani Express. On Wednesday, 76 passenger trains were cancelled, 95 trains were reported running late.

List of trains running behind its scheduled time –

02569 Darbhanga – New Delhi Clone Special

12801 Puri – New Delhi Purushottam Express

12397 Gaya – New Delhi Mahabodhi Express

13483 Malda Town Farakka Express

02563 Barauni – New Delhi Clone Special

12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Express

12451 Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express

12381 Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express

12427 Rewa – Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express

12417 Prayagraj – New Delhi Express

12225 Azamgarh – Delhi Kaifiyat Express

12367 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express

12393 Rajendra Nagar Terminal – New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express

12313 Sealdah – New Delhi Rajdhani Express

15658 Kamakhya – Delhi Brahmaputra Mail

22437 Prayagraj – Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express

20805 Visakhapatnam – New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express

12391 Rajgir – New Delhi Shramjeevi Superfast Express

12721 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally – Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Express

22181 Jabalpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express

12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express

12615 MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express

12723 Hyderabad Deccan Nampally – New Delhi Telangana Express

The passengers are requested to check the latest status of the train before arriving at the railway station. The passenger can track the train by downloading the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app or can call help line number 139.