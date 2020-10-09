Organic garden to Yoga rooms! Here’s what’s special about this Running Room facility in Karnataka’s Arsikere

The fully air-conditioned running room, built at a cost of Rs 2.71 crores, has been provided with various facilities.

Indian Railways opens new running room facility at Mysuru Division’s Arsikere railway station! The fully air-conditioned running room, built at a cost of Rs 2.71 crores, has been provided with various facilities necessary for the loco pilots and guards to rest. The newly opened running room boasts as many as 40 beds with modern furnishings, rain water harvesting among other facilities. According to a press release issued by the South Western Railway zone, state-of-the-art furniture has been provided in rooms apart from other facilities in the building such as yoga/meditation room, dining hall, recreation room, a well equipped modern kitchen, etc. Apart from these facilities, an organic garden called Vasudha has also been developed to supply organic vegetables for the kitchen of the running room.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ease Indian Railways and customer interface, a mobile application called SWIFT- Single Window for Integrated Freight Transportation, has been developed by the Commercial department of the Mysore Railway Division, according to South Western Railways. The zonal railway further stated that the SWIFT mobile application will help Indian Railways customers to know about the step by step procedure to book parcel and freight, to locate the nearby goods sheds, special trains running, contact numbers of respective staff, types of wagons for types of commodities as well as interactive ‘May I Help’ interface.

According to the South Western Railway zone, a Railway Institute and a renovated Tennis Court have also been inaugurated at Mysuru. The newly inaugurated Railway Institute is basically established for the recreational purposes of Indian Railways employees. It has been upgraded by renovating the existing building. The revamped Railway Institute comprises of Gymnasium, TV Lounge, Yoga Hall, Carrom Room, Table Tennis for the recreational purpose of Indian Railways staff. Also, there is a provision of garden area, fencing the boundaries, etc., South Western Railways added.