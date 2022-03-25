One Station One Product: Indian Railways Kota station to support local craft by featuring Kota Doria Sarees

The initiative aims to promote local products by making each railway station a promotional and sales hub for the product.

One Station One Product: Through the initiative of “One Station One Product”, Indian Railways is offering support to local artisans by providing Station Stalls and Platform Vending with easy access to rail passengers. According to the Railway Ministry, the Kota Junction railway station in Rajasthan is set to become the first station over the West Central Railway zone to be a part of “One Station One Product”. The Kota Junction station will be featuring Kota Doria Sarees. Over West Central Railways, the “One Station One Product” concept will be initially launched in Kota Junction railway station as a pilot project starting from 25 March 2022.

Kota, which is well known for its higher education coaching centres, witnesses a huge footfall of passengers especially students and parents from all over the country. According to the national transporter, the station is well placed to act as a major marketing platform for local products to have national reach. The Kota Doria name itself indicates the origin of the craft. With its distinctiveness in style, Kota Doria, has grown to become one of the popular Indian fabrics. People interested in promoting the famous Kota Doria Sarees to the surrounding areas can participate and vendors can sell their products at the station.

“One Station One Product” is a novel initiative that was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 in a bid to promote local artisans / products / industries. The initiative aims to promote local products by making each railway station a promotional and sales hub for the product. Recently, South Central Railways announced that the Tirupati railway station will become the zone’s first station to implement the initiative as the station has been selected for promoting Kalamkari Sarees and textiles. While local Terracotta Pottery and Channapatna Toys will be made available at Rajkot railway station and KSR Bengaluru railway station respectively.