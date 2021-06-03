One of Indian Railways oldest, Punjab Mail turns 110 year-old; know about this legacy train

The train runs between Firozpur Cantt. station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal station station in Mumbai. (Central Railways)

Punjab Mail turns 110! The country’s oldest Indian Railways’ train- Punjab Mail completed 109 years on 1 June 2021. Known as the Punjab Limited during the pre-Independence days, the train was started in the year 1912. Since that time, the train has been carrying passengers non-stop before the nationwide lockdown last year. On 22 March 2020, the train was suspended due to the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. However, on 1 December 2020, Punjab Mail returned to the rail tracks after a duration of 255 days. The train initially used to run between Ballard Pier and Peshawar but since the time of Independence, till now, it is being operated between Firozpur Cantt. station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal station (CSMT) station in Mumbai.

Punjab Mail, which connects seven states across the country, covers several railway stations including Ferozepur Cantt. Junction, Gangsar Jaitu, Kot Kapura Junction, Bhatinda Junction stations in the state of Punjab, Jind Junction, Rohtak Junction, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, Shakurbasti in Delhi, New Delhi, Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction, Dhaulpur, Morena, Gwalior Junction, Datia, Jhansi Junction, Lalitpur, Bhopal Junction, Maharashtra Bhusaval Junction, Khandwa Junction, Nashik Road, Jalgaon Junction, Dadar Central, Kalyan Junction, CSMT. The train comprises of one AC first class-cum-AC 2 tier, one AC 2 tier class coach, five AC 3 tier class coaches, 10 sleeper class, three general second class coaches, one pantry car as well as two general second class-cum-guard’s brake vans.

Besides, Indian Railways’ Deccan Queen train completed 91 years on 1 June 2021. The train, which presently runs between Mumbai and Pune, was introduced on 1 June 1930. It is said to be the first deluxe train that was launched to serve two important cities of the region. According to the Railway Ministry, the Deccan Queen train was initially introduced to the Indian Railways network with two rakes, with each of them comprising of seven coaches.