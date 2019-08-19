One more upgraded rake under Indian Railways’ project Utkrisht introduced at Mangaluru Central; details here

The newly upgraded Indian Railways rake has been equipped with several state-of-the-art passenger-friendly facilities. (representational image)

Indian Railways upgrades another rake under Project Utkrisht! Recently, Mangaluru Central has been allotted one more Utkrisht rake, taking the total number of such rakes to six. The newly upgraded Indian Railways rake has been equipped with several state-of-the-art passenger-friendly facilities. According to a PTI report, with the introduction of the new Utkrisht rake, the trains namely, Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express, Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central Mail and Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Express will operate with Utkrisht coaches daily. With the proposed introduction of two more rakes of Utkrisht coaches by the month of September, the services of four more trains from Mangaluru Central railway station will run with these upgraded coaches.

The Project Utkrisht was launched by the national transporter in the month of April last year in order to improve the condition of ICF-design coaches running in Mail/Express trains. Under this project, upgradation of as many as 640 rakes of Mail/Express trains has been taken up for improvement in patronized train services. Several facilities including onboard cleanliness, coach interiors, toilets, exterior, etc. in train coaches are being improved under this project.

The upgraded Utkrisht coaches boast several state-of-the-art passenger-friendly facilities and amenities including polyurethane (PU) painting with a new colour combination of apricot color on the main body and red color at the ends, hydrophobic coating in washbasins, LED lighting, double-acting doors, epoxy flooring in toilets, digital clock in air-conditioned coaches, toilets with exhaust fans, soap containers, auto janitor, mug holder etc.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is replacing ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. In this financial year, the railways aims to replace a total of 120 ICF design train rakes with modern LHB coaches. The production units of Indian Railways have already stopped manufacturing ICF design coaches and now only produce LHB coaches.