On track! Indian Railways transports 82.27 million tonnes of essential items in May, 25% higher than April

From 1 April 2020 to 9 June 2020, Indian Railways has transported a total of 175.46 million tonnes of essential supplies.

Indian Railways sees spike in freight transportation! In spite of the COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways has maintained its freight corridors fully functional in a bid to ensure the timely delivery of essential commodities for citizens as well as goods vital for the energy and infrastructure sector. During the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 May 2020, 82.27 million tonnes of essential commodities have been transported by the national transporter, compared to 65.14 million tonnes from 1 April 2020 to 30 April 2020 which is more than 25 per cent higher. From 1 April 2020 to 9 June 2020, Indian Railways has transported a total of 175.46 million tonnes of essential supplies through its uninterrupted operations of freight trains, across the nation.

To keep the supply chain functional, more than 31.90 lakh wagons carried supplies from 24 March 2020 to 9 June 2020. Of these wagons, over 17.81 lakh wagons carried necessary items such as food grains, fruits, vegetables, milk, sugar, salt, edible oil, petroleum products, fertilizers, coal, etc. From 1 April 2020 to 9 June 2020, 12.56 million tonnes of food grains were loaded by the national transporter as compared to 6.7 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Besides, a total 3,861 Parcel Trains have also been operated by Indian Railways 22 March 2020 to 9 June 2020, out of which 3,755 are time-tabled trains. These Parcel Trains were loaded by 1,37,030 tonnes of consignment. Additionally, for quick mass transportation by e-commerce entities as well as other customers including state governments, Indian Railways has also made railway parcel vans available. According to the Railway Ministry, at present, the Parcel Special trains are being operated on 96 routes, which have been identified to include: