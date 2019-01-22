On Sri Sivakumar Swami’s demise, Indian Railways makes special train arrangements for those heading to Tumkur

Just for today i.e., January 22, 2019, Indian Railways has introduced some special train services.

Indian Railways introduces special trains for today! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry, on account of the tragic demise of Sri Sivakumar Swamiji, has made special arrangements for those heading to Tumkur to pay their respects. Just for today i.e., January 22, 2019, Indian Railways has introduced some special train services. Not only that, apart from the two special train services, as many as 6 pairs of trains, in both up and down directions, will halt temporarily at Kyatasandra railway station. For those who are heading towards Tumkur city, located in the state of Karnataka, following are the train services that will be provided temporary stoppage at Kyatasandra railway station:

1) Train number 16589 and 16590 Rani Chennamma Express

2) Train number 16535 and 16536 Gol Gumbaz Express

3) Train number 12725 and 12726 Hubli-Bangalore Intercity Express

4) Train number 20651 and 20652 Shimoga-Bangalore Express

5) Train number 16577 and 16578 Harihar- Yeshwantpur Express

6) Train number 56277 and 56278 passenger train

According to the South Western Railway zone, today, Indian Railways will run two pairs of DEMU services between the capital city, Bangalore and Tumkur. In addition to these, the South Western Railway also informed that all trains running via Tumkur are augmented with additional coaches.

Yesterday, Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swami passed away at an age of 111 years. Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy informed that the cremation will be carried out today at 4:30 PM. The Lingayat religious head, Sri Shivakumara Swami was undergoing medical treatment for a lung infection and had been on ventilator support for some time. The state government of Karnataka, on Swami’s sad demise, has declared a three-day state mourning. Also, one day holiday has been declared by the state government for all government offices, schools as well as colleges across Karnataka.