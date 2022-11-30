The Indian Railways is working on mission mode to redevelop major railway stations across the country. After Andhra Pradesh, now three railway stations in Kerala state will be redeveloped, informed the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday.

“To streamline the vision of providing world-class passenger amenities, tenders for the redevelopment of three major railway stations in Kerala, viz. Ernakulam Jn, Ernakulam Town, and Kollam Jn have been awarded,” the ministry said in tweet.

The ministry has also posted photos of the to-be-redeveloped railway stations.

To streamline the vision of providing world-class passenger amenities, tenders for the redevelopment of three major railway stations in Kerala, viz. Ernakulam Jn, Ernakulam Town, and Kollam Jn have been awarded. #NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/7oBN59r1Qa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 28, 2022

Recently, in Andhra Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station in Visakhapatnam city. The station will provide a world-class travel experience to the passengers, said the government. The cost of redevelopment would be nearly Rs 450 crores. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers daily, informed the Modi government. The government added that the station will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities.

ALSO READ PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station; Watch how it will look in future

This is the second south Indian state where the government has announced the redevelopment of major railway stations. It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of India (GOI) has already planned to redevelop Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Dakaniya Talav railway stations.

Kerala falls in the Southern Railway zone. Except for those in the highland districts of Idukki and Wayanad, the railways connects most major towns and cities of the state.

In length, the total railway network in the state is 1054 km. It is controlled by three out of six divisions of the Southern Railway: Thiruvananthapuram railway division (Thiruvananthapuram), Palakkad railway division (Palakkad), and Madurai railway division.

ALSO READ Indian Railways touches another milestone! North Central Railway is now 100 percent electrified

The oldest railway station in Kerala state is the Tirur railway station. It was opened in 1861. Shoranur Junction (SRR) is the largest railway station in this southern state of India.