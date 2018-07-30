Rail traffic resumes on old Yamuna bridge in Delhi! Indian Railways reviews list of cancelled diverted trains

Due to the closure of the bridge between DSA-DLI, the operation plan for many train services had been changed.

Yamuna Bridge: The old Yamuna bridge in the capital city, which is also known as ‘Loha Pul’ had been temporarily closed for rail traffic as the water level of the river reached the 205.53 mark. However, according to the latest update from Indian Railways, the rail traffic on the old Yamuna bridge has been resumed. An Indian Railways official told Financial Express Online that the status of water is being monitored on a real-time basis and for now the railway bridge is safe for operations. Due to the closure of the bridge between DSA-DLI, the operation plan for many train services had been changed. Several trains had been cancelled and many others had been diverted. However, Indian Railways is now reviewing the list of cancelled and diverted trains that it had issued earlier.

Earlier, 14 Mail/Express trains ( 9 up +5 DN) had been diverted via New Delhi railway station, 3 Mail/Express trains had been short-terminated at Delhi Shahdara Junction railway station, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Anand Vihar Terminal railway station, 27 passenger trains had been cancelled, 7 passenger trains had been diverted and out of 8 passenger trains, 6 had been short terminated at DSA and 2 at GZB. Below is the original list of cancelled and diverted trains, which will be updated once Indian Railways reviews its plan:

1.) Train number 64051 journey commencing on July 29, 2018, PWL-GZB has been diverted via TKJ – B/PANNEL.

2.) Train number 54308 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-SBB-GZB.

3.) Train numbers 74025/ 74026/ 74027/ 74028 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 have been cancelled.

4.) Train number 54539 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via NZM-TKJ-SBB.

5.) Train number 18102 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-SBB.

6.) Train number 51909 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short originate EX-DSA.

7.) Train number 64104 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short originate EX-GZB.

8.) Train number 19031 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via DEE-NDLS-GZB.

9.) Train number 14556 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-GZB.

10.) Train number 15484 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-GZB.

11.) Train number 14044 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-GZB.

12.) Train number 12312 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-GZB.

13.) Train number 64402 journey commencing on J.C.O July 30, 2018 has been cancelled.

14.) Train number 74021 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 and train number 74024 has been cancelled.

15.) Train number 15910 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via DLI-NDLS-GZB.

16.) Train number 64152 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short originate EX-GZB.

17.) Train numbers 64421/ 64003/ 64004/ 64411/ 64408 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 have been cancelled.

18.) Train numbers 64414/ 64423/ 64430/ 64425/ 64432/ 64433 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 have been cancelled and train number 64002 on arriving DLI will go to NDLS to work. Train number 64114 NDLS-ALJN will depart at 6:05 PM.

19.) Train number 64420 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been diverted via SBB-NZM.

20.) Train number 19610 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NPNL/B-PNL -NDLS-DEE.T

21.) Train number 15707 journey commencing on July 28, 2018 has been diverted via NDLS – SZM.

22.) Train number 54075 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 diverted via SBB-NDLS – DLI.

23.) Train number 15014 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NDLS – DEE.

24.) Train number 13413 journey commencing on July 28, 2018 has been diverted via SBB- NZM- short terminate at NZM ECR NUR

25.) Train number 14217 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NDLS-SZM.

26.) Train number 51906 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short terminate at DSA, Short originate of train number 51909 EX DSA

27.) Train number 64101 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short terminate at DSA, ECR at DSA DN LOOP LINE.

28.) Train number 14723 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NDLS-DKZ.

29.) Train number 14055 journey commencing on July 27, 2018 has been diverted via SBB-NDLS-DLI.

30.) Train number 54058 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been cancdelled.

31.) Train number 64437 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been cancelled.

32.) Train number 12225 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NDLS-DLI.

33.) Train number 14205 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 SBB-ANVT will short terminate at ANVT.

34.) Train number 14207 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 SBB-ANVT will short terminate at ANVT.

35.) Train number 14042 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 will short terminate at DSA-ECR via NZM to DEE.

36.) Train number 51914 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short terminate at DSA, train number 51905 will short originate EX-GZB.

37.) Train number 64111 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short terminate at DSA ECR – GZB.

38.) Train number 64417 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been cancelled link, train number 64152 will short originate EX-GZB.

39.) Train number 54474 journey commencing on July 30, 2018, short terminate at SBB RAKE NOLI for train number 54475 EX-NOLI.

40.) Train number 64558 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 and train number 64561 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been cancelled.

41.) Train number 64103 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short terminate at DSA, Train number 64404 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been short originate EX-DSA.

42.) Train number 74022 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been short terminate at DSA. ECR has been diverted via SBB to DLI for train number 74003.

43.) Train numbers 64439/ 64406/ 64401/ 64434 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 have been cancelled.

44.) Train number 64560 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been regulated 60″ in SRE-GZB section via SBB TKJ- NDLS-DLI.

45.) Train number 64581 journey commencing on June 30, 2018 will short terminate at GZB, train number 64559 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 will short originate EX-GZB.

46.) Train number 54059 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been cancelled.

47.) Train number 54060 journey commencing on July 30, 2018 has been cancelled.

48.) Train number 54307 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via SBB-NDLS-DLI.

49.) Train number 51912 journey commencing on July 29, 2018 has been diverted via NOLI A/PNL-B/PNL-NDLS-DLI.