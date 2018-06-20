Number of users on Indian Railways’ Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application touches 51,000 in Bengaluru

The number of users of the Railways’ Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in Bengaluru rose to 51,000 today since its launch in February this year.

The number of users of the Railways’ Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in Bengaluru rose to 51,000 today since its launch in February this year. According to Divisional railway manager of Bengaluru division, R S Saxena, Bengaluru is the only division where this mobile application has been launched in the non-suburban sector. Earlier, this application was launched in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which have suburban railways. Saxena said the application was launched in Bengaluru to avoid long queues in front of ticket counters. “… First day, we had just about a few hundred (application subscribers). In Bengaluru division itself, we have 51,000 registered users of this app. The total number of this app users in the entire South Western railway zone is 67,000 registered users,” Saxena said. He said the app was available in Google Playstore. People can get their tickets from the application in a radius of three to four kilometres from the station.