NRI from Germany gives up land for bullet train

A non-resident Indian (NRI) octogenarian from Germany handed over her ancestral land in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, making it the first stretch of land to be acquired by the national transporter in the state for the project, an NHSRCL official said Friday. Savita Ben, who runs an Indian restaurant in Germany, is originally from Chansad village and she shifted abroad 33 years ago after getting married, the official told PTI.

In Chansad, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) required 11.94 hectare of private land and Savita Ben sold hers for Rs 30,094. She flew down specially to hand over the land for the project and we are extremely grateful to her for having agreed to it. She returned to Germany where she lives with her son and runs a restaurant.

“This stretch of land is the first piece of land which we have acquired for the project in the state,” NHSRCL spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

On Thursday, the NHSRCL also bagged 0.29 hectare of private land in Paye village in Maharashtra’s Thane district and gave a total compensation of Rs 3,32,76,468 to four plot holders. “The sale deeds were signed and amount released today to bank account within three hours of signing documents,” NHSRCL spokesperson Kumar.

The 508-kilometre corridor would require around 1,400 hectares of land in Gujarat and Maharashtra, of which 1,120 hectares is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated. Earlier, NHSRCL has managed to acquire only 0.09% of land in Mumbai for the project and has been dealing with protests across the two states over acquisition issues.