Now travelling to Statue of Unity to become easier; Indian Railways to build a station in Kevadiya

The 183-meters-tall Statue of Unity is dedicated to India’s Iron Man and first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Indian Railways is planning to build a railway station in Kevadiya, a small-sleepy town in Gujarat’s Narmada district which is the base for the world’s tallest statue – the Statue of Unity. With a population of mere 6,788 and situated just 3.5 km from the Statue of Unity, Kevadiya has suddenly become a town bustling with tourists.

According to a PTI report, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to visit the town on December 15 and lay the foundation stone for Kevadiya Railway Station. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor OP Kohli will also be present at the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony, the report added.

It was recently reported that nearly 30,000 tourists were visiting the statue daily and that it has become a tourist hot-spot in the western state famous for Gir Lion Sanctuary, White sand desert of Kutch and Somnath-Dwarka pilgrim centres. This is great news for tourism in Gujarat but for tourists planning to visit the Statue connectivity was a big issue and the Indian Railways is going to address that. According to the report, Kevadiya’s station will be a modern one and is expected to see huge footfall. The boost to tourism will also lead to development in the area and will create huge employment opportunities as well.

Kevadiya is a remote town and has no direct air or rail connectivity. It is 71.94 km from Vadodara Railway Station, 75.36 km from Bharuch and 77.95km Ankleshwar Railway Stations respectively. Another small Railway Station Miyagam Karjan is 63.02 km from Kevadiya.

Air connectivity is also at more or less the same distances. Surat airport is 83 km from Kevdiya while the Ahmedabad airport is at 200 km from the Statue of Unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel this year on October 31.