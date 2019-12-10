Now, passengers to travel in comfort! Indian Railways upgrades Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express with LHB rake

LHB coaches were first introduced on the Indian Railways network in the year 2000. (Representational Image)

Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express: Indian Railways upgrades rake for train number 12024/12023 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express! In a bid to provide more comfortable accommodation to passengers, the national transporter has converted one out of two rakes of Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express into state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake with effect from 9 December 2019. The LHB converted rake of train number 12023/12024 will have a total of 21 coaches including sixteen Second Class Chair Car coaches, three AC Chair Car coaches and two Generator Car coaches. However, the other rake of this train will presently run with conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-design rake.

German technology-based LHB coaches were first introduced on the Indian Railways network in the year 2000, while the first indigenous LHB coach was put into service in the year 2003. Compared to ICF-design coaches, LHB coaches are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential, have a higher carrying capacity, increased codal life as well as better safety features. Moreover, LHB coaches also possess anti-climbing features that prevent them from piling up during accidents.

Thus, to provide safer and more comfortable rail journeys to passengers, the Railway Ministry has completely stopped the production of ICF-design coaches and with this, from April 2018 onwards, only LHB coaches are being manufactured by the Production Units of Indian Railways. As safety is Indian Railways’ one of the top-most priorities, the Railway Ministry is taking several steps to prevent accidents and to enhance safety.

Over the last few months, many trains have been upgraded by the national transporter with LHB rakes. Indian Railways’ train number 15269/15270 Jansadharan Express has been upgraded with a new LHB rake along with special vinyl wrapping. Also, the coaches of train number 12759/12760 Charminar Express have been recently replaced with LHB coaches. Another train, which was recently upgraded with LHB coaches is train number 20653/20654 Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express.