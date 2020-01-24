Now, Indian Railways to have SMART Yards to maintain trains! Know about this unique move

The Smart Yard ecosystem comprises of sensors, which are installed on the wayside to collect data from the passing wagons or coaches.

Indian Railways comes up with innovative SMART YARD concept to maintain trains, rolling stock! The new system will help the national transporter to maintain rolling stock and will leverage ICT systems, sensors and data analytics to gather information on rolling stock conditions such as wheel defects, bearing condition, axle temperature, wheel profile, etc., before the train reaches the yard for maintenance. Then, it will use the information for objective fault assessment as well as proactive staffing. This will reduce turn-around time while boosting safety and improving productivity.

Here are the top features of Indian Railways new Smart Yards: