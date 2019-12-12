Now, Indian Railways passengers can book tickets for Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Varanasi station

One can enjoy the darshan of Shri Kashi Viswanath Temple at the Varanasi railway station.

Indian Railways passengers, commoners can now book tickets for visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. In a joint initiative by the national transporter and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, help-desks are being opened at Varanasi Junction Railway Station, also known as Varanasi Cantt Railway Station (BSB). Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi officially launched the help-desk project at the station premises earlier this year. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust provided Rs 10 lakh for the construction of the help-desk counters. Visitors will be able to purchase tickets for a visit to the temple, paying obeisance, Aarti and other religious activities, according to reports.

Apart from this, one can enjoy the darshan of Shri Kashi Viswanath Temple at the Varanasi railway station. A 26 feet giant-screen will be set up at the premises of Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. Passengers at the railway station as well as commuters on the main road and flyover will be able to watch the temple on this screen, reports suggest.

Indian Railways runs Train number 14257/14258 Kashi Vishwanath Express on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. Recently, Indian Railways launched semi-high-speed ‘Vande Bharat Express’ on the New Delhi-Varanasi route. The train, equipped with passenger-friendly modern services, takes 8 hours to reach Varanasi from Delhi.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering and tourism agency of Indian Railways, offers a tourism package for Varanasi. The package name is ‘Holy Ganga Teerth Yatra’.

The Modi government had a grand idea of transforming the place into a modern, more hygienic corridor. Earlier this year, PM Modi laid Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor’s foundation stone. It has been planned that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple extension and beautification project would be rolled in a phased manner. PM Modi has said that the corridor would provide a new identity to Kashi.