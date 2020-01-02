Now, Indian Railways Modern Coach Factory Raebareli breaks all records with big increase in coaches production

The current financial year’s production has witnessed a phenomenal increase in outturn recording a 42 percent increase with respect to the year 2018-2019.
Indian Railways MCF achieves big year-end feat! The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, which is a coach manufacturing unit of the Railway Ministry has produced a total of 1402 coaches in the financial year 2019-2020 till the month of December 2019. Apart from the total value of annual production, MCF has broken all previous monthly records of production as in the month of December 2019 alone, as a total number of 220 coaches were manufactured. This has been higher than the number of coaches manufactured by MCF, in a single month ever.
Whereas, in the year financial year 2018-2019, a total of 988 coaches were manufactured by MCF till the month of December. The current financial year’s production has witnessed a phenomenal increase in outturn recording a 42 percent increase with respect to the year 2018-2019.
With respect to improvement in quality of the coaches, MCF has also recorded a 72 per cent reduction in customer complaints per 100 coaches within a period of 100 days, claims Indian Railways. Meanwhile, recently MCF had achieved the GreenCo Platinum for implementing environmental-friendly projects and facilities in its operations. These include water saving initiatives, material conservation, waste management system, supply chain management and other initiatives which met the GreenCo parameters. Some of the key projects in this regard are as follows:
- MCF has become the first digital factory across the Indian Railways network to implement Industry 4.0 standards, along with undertaking real-time monitoring of equipment for the improved effectiveness, developed availability and predictive maintenance.
- It has recorded almost 64 per cent reduction in the use of fresh water consumption per coach in the last three years, with the help of better productivity, process and implementation of the zero discharge approach for water conservation.
- MCF has six rain water harvesting pits comprising bore wells in workshops and also, 13 rain water harvesting pits consisting of 64 bore wells in township having the capacity of 25 litre/sec per bore well.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.