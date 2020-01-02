Now, Indian Railways Modern Coach Factory Raebareli breaks all records with big increase in coaches production

MCF manufactured a total of 1402 coaches in the financial year 2019-2020 till December

Indian Railways MCF achieves big year-end feat! The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, which is a coach manufacturing unit of the Railway Ministry has produced a total of 1402 coaches in the financial year 2019-2020 till the month of December 2019. Apart from the total value of annual production, MCF has broken all previous monthly records of production as in the month of December 2019 alone, as a total number of 220 coaches were manufactured. This has been higher than the number of coaches manufactured by MCF, in a single month ever.

Whereas, in the year financial year 2018-2019, a total of 988 coaches were manufactured by MCF till the month of December. The current financial year’s production has witnessed a phenomenal increase in outturn recording a 42 percent increase with respect to the year 2018-2019.

With respect to improvement in quality of the coaches, MCF has also recorded a 72 per cent reduction in customer complaints per 100 coaches within a period of 100 days, claims Indian Railways. Meanwhile, recently MCF had achieved the GreenCo Platinum for implementing environmental-friendly projects and facilities in its operations. These include water saving initiatives, material conservation, waste management system, supply chain management and other initiatives which met the GreenCo parameters. Some of the key projects in this regard are as follows: