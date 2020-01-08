Now enjoy swanky café-style waiting room at Indian Railways Anand Vihar Railway station in Delhi; see pics

There are a total of 4 waiting rooms at Anand Vihar Railway station (ANVT) in Delhi.

Indian Railways passengers at the Anand Vihar Railway station (ANVT) can now enjoy swanky café-style waiting room! Indian Railways have been on upgradation spree to not only boost its infrastructure but also provide passenger-friendly conveniences. We have witnessed a number of railway stations getting upgraded and equipped with modern facilities. Now add Anand Vihar Railway station to that list. Anand Vihar Railway station is considered as a key entry point to Delhi and a busy railway station of the national capital.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter, posted photos of the new waiting rooms and stated that upgraded facility has become operational at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. Indian Railways passengers can eat, relax, and unwind in comfortable and clean surroundings, the Railway Minister said.

Indian Railways’ Anand Vihar Railway station waiting rooms: Swanky features

1. There are a total of 4 waiting rooms. Out of the four, two are air-conditioned and 2 are non-air-conditioned waiting rooms. Out of them, one has been renovated and the other three are under renovation and will be opened shortly. When completed, all four rooms will be functional 24 x 7.

2. Passengers will be welcomed by eye-soothing wall paint and lighting in the waiting room.

3. Cushioned benches have been installed. There are washrooms with the facility of handwash, dustbins etc.

4. In the air-conditioned waiting rooms, passengers can experience comfortable ambience with the right temperature maintained.

5. Passengers can enjoy high-quality food products available in the waiting rooms. Food items such as burgers, vegetable patties, sandwiches, Coffee, pizza, Tea can be purchased. Apart from these, all branded packed juices and aerated drinks are available in the the waiting room.

6. Budget estimated on the renovation of four waiting rooms is estimated approximately 10-12 lakh, an official of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation, which has done the renovation for waiting rooms at Anand Vihar Railway station, told Financial Express Online.

“Seating arrangements have been upgraded from steel to foam chair. Toilets have been upgraded, refreshment snacks are made available within the waiting room,” Anand Vihar Railway station Manager Om Kumar told Financial Express Online.