Now breathe cleaner air in Mumbai locals! Western Railway develops new cleaning system

Recently, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways made a big achievement for the improvement of the suburban railway network! The Western Railway zone of the national transporter has successfully developed a dust collection system for the roof-mounted air handling units (AHUs) that pump fresh air into suburban train coaches. A Western Railway official recently claimed that the portable vacuum cleaners, which were used to suck dirt and grime out of these AHUs were not being able to do the job completely. Moreover, in turn, it was affecting the ventilation inside the train coaches of the suburban network, he said.

While elaborating the system, the Western Railway official further stated that the dust collection system will clean the AHU of dust as well as minute particles in a thorough manner, which will increase its overall efficiency. He was further quoted in a PTI report as saying that more amount of fresh air will be available inside the train coaches for the comfort of railway passengers, especially considering the fact that local trains of the suburban railway network are heavily crowded at most times of the day. According to the official, with the help of the dust collection system, time will also be saved as the system can clean two to three AHUs simultaneously as well as train coaches at 15 locations if placed adjacent to the railway tracks.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway said that the dust collection system prevents environmental pollution and also improves the quality of air inside the train coaches. The system also helps maintenance staff as they don’t have to wear masks while cleaning AHUs, he further added.

The dust collection system was introduced by Western Railway general manager A K Gupta last week, as Indian Railways observes Modi government’s Swachhata Hi Seva campaign from September 15, 2018, to October 2, 2018.