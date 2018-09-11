Now, book Indian Railways train tickets on IRCTC with Paytm and get cashback on movie tickets! Details here

This new cashback offer by Paytm is only valid once per user on the IRCTC Rail Connect App.

Do you enjoy Indian Railways train rides and also watching movies? Paytm has come up with an interesting offer and if you travel frequently by Indian Railways trains then you can get up to Rs 100 cashback. The new offer by Paytm will give up to Rs 100 cashback on movie ticket bookings if you use Paytm to make the payment while booking your Indian Railways train tickets online on the new next-generation e-ticketing IRCTC Rail Connect app. In order to avail the offer, you need to use promo code ‘TR100’ to get 50 per cent cashback. The maximum cashback amount that you can earn through this offer is Rs 100. However, this new cashback offer by Paytm is only valid once per user on the IRCTC Rail Connect App.

To avail this cashback offer by Paytm there are few conditions. For one, the promo code ‘TR100’ is valid on a minimum booking of two movie tickets. Also, it should be noted that the promo code is valid only for a limited period of time. While booking the movie tickets, the promo code can to be applied either on Paytm.com or Paytm App. During the offer period, the offer is only limited to one transaction per user. To avail the cash back, before clicking on “Proceed to Pay”, make sure to apply the promo code. In case of a successful transaction, the cashback will be credited within 24 hours of duration.

Meanwhile, other online payment options namely MobiKwik and Flipkart’s PhonePe are also giving attractive offers for train ticket booking via IRCTC. MobiKwik is giving up to 10 per cent discount on bookings of Indian Railways train tickets while Flipkart’s PhonePe is offering a cashback of Rs 100 to users on booking train tickets through its platform. Interestingly, these exciting offers come at the time when the government has been pushing for digitization in order to promote cashless transaction.