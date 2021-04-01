Note Indian Railways passengers! India’s fastest train Gatimaan Express resumes service from today

From today onwards (1 April 2020), Indian Railways is resuming operations of Gatimaan Express train service between Delhi and Jhansi.

Delhi – Jhansi Gatimaan Express: Once again, travelling between the national capital and the city of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh to get easier and convenient. From today onwards (1 April 2020), Indian Railways is resuming operations of Gatimaan Express train service between Delhi and Jhansi. According to the Railway Ministry, with the resumption of Delhi – Jhansi Gatimaan Express, railway passengers will have a means of safe, comfortable and convenient travel. Indian Railways passengers can book train tickets for Delhi – Jhansi Gatimaan Express train service from the IRCTC website or mobile application. Passenger trains’ services were suspended last year by the national transporter, following the enforced nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, considering the demand, some passenger train services were started by Indian Railways. However, the full resumption of passenger trains across the Indian Railways network may take some more time. Earlier, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the decision to normalize all passenger train services will be taken only after the permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs. So far, 75 per cent of Indian Railways, Mail and Express trains have been started while 100 per cent of suburban or local trains have been made operational. But the number of trains that are running at present are still much less than the total number of Indian Railways trains.

It was earlier said that before full resumption of all passenger train operations, the rail routes that are required the most by the public will be taken care of. Thus, demand-based trains will be operated by the national transporter. Keeping in view the growing number of railway passengers, the number of passenger trains is also increased in the form of clone trains. But on the rail routes with less public demand, currently, trains are not being operated at the moment.