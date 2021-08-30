Northeast connectivity gets a boost! Indian Railways reintroduces passenger train between Jiribam and Silchar

The flagging off of the passenger train service was held remotely through video link from Imphal.

Jiribam – Silchar Passenger Train: Indian Railways connectivity in Northeast gets a boost! In a bid to offer better and convenient railway connectivity to the people of northeast state Manipur, a passenger train service was flagged off recently by Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren Singh and Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mine Raosaheb Patil Danve. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, the passenger train number 05659/05660 which was re-introduced yesterday between Jiribam of Manipur and Silchar of Assam, will fulfill a long standing requirement of the people of Manipur. The flagging off of the passenger train service was held remotely through video link from Imphal.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the re-introduced Train Number 05659/05660 passenger service between Jiribam and Silchar will offer the following benefits:

1) The re-introduced Jiribam – Silchar passenger train will ensure modern connectivity for people of Manipur as well as other nearby regions

2) The passenger train service has fulfilled long standing demand of the people in the northeastern state of Manipur

3) Affordable mode of transportation will further ease of living

4) It will also provide better connectivity with the nearest big city of Assam

While flagging off the train service, Chief Minister of Manipur conveyed through his address to the public, his keen interest in the development of Indian Railways’ infrastructure for the benefit of people of Manipur. The Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mine said that this Jiribam – Silchar passenger train service will fulfill the cherished goal of enabling the people of Manipur to travel through Indian Railways to the rest of the country. Moreover, the NFR zone stated that Minister of State of Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh also discussed future plans of Indian Railways in the development of the northeastern state of Manipur.