North Western Railway earns 197 crore by selling scrap

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 9:38 AM

It was 14.56 per cent more than the income in the year 2017-18. The scrap was sold at 6.87 per cent higher rate as compared to the last fiscal.

North Western Railway has earned Rs 197.47 crore by selling scrap in the financial year 2018-19 (Representative image)

The North Western Railway has earned Rs 197.47 crore by selling scrap in the financial year 2018-19 against the target of Rs 190 crore, a release said.
Four divisions and construction agencies of the North Western Railway generated the income from scrap of 40,000 metric tonne, Chief Public Relations Officer Abhay Sharma said.
It was 14.56 per cent more than the income in 2017-18. The scrap was sold at 6.87 per cent higher rate as compared to the last fiscal, the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. North Western Railway earns 197 crore by selling scrap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition