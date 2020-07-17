North East to get better Indian Railways connectivity! 5 major rail projects lined up; details here

In the state of Manipur, the capital, Imphal to get Indian Railways connectivity through the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal project.

North East to get better Indian Railways connectivity! Over the last few years, the North East part of the country got a major infrastructure boost with better Indian Railways’ connectivity. According to the details shared by the national transporter, the entire Indian Railways’ network of the Northeastern states of the country has been converted into a broad gauge network. Between 2014 and 2017, a total of 972 kms have been converted into broad gauge network. Now, all the North East states except the state of Sikkim have been connected by the Indian Railways network. Even Sikkim is likely to be connected by the rail network in the coming years. The capitals of Tripura, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh are already connected by the country’s railway network. In the coming years, five major Indian Railways projects will provide a big boost to North-East:

Jiribam-Imphal railway project: In the state of Manipur, the capital, Imphal to get Indian Railways connectivity through the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal project. This railway project is likely to be completed by March 2022.

Bhairabi Sairang railway project: In the state of Mizoram, the capital, Aizawl to get Indian Railways connectivity through the 51 km long Bhairabi Sairang project, which is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Dimapur-Kohima railway project: In the state of Nagaland, the capital, Kohima to get the rail network through 82 km long Dimapur-Kohima project. This rail project is expected to be completed by the month of March 2023.

Teteliya-Byrnihat railway project: The capital of Meghalaya, Shillong will be connected to the Indian Railways network through the 22 km long Teteliya-Byrnihat project. This railway project is likely to be completed by March 2022.

Sivok-Rangpo railway project: The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok will get Indian Railways connectivity through the 44 km long Sivok-Rangpo railway project.