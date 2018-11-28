No train delays during winters? Indian Railways to take these steps to combat foggy weather

The fog safety devices will be provided to all the Mail/Express and passenger trains.

Winter is here and so is the fog and Indian railways passengers would already be dreading train cancellations and delays. In a bid to ensure safety and punctuality, the Northern zone of Indian Railways has come up with an action plan to combat the foggy season by providing as many as 2,648 fog safety devices in trains. A GPS-based equipment, the fog safety device provides advance warning to loco pilots about an approaching signal. The devices have been provided to them for use during train operations. Additionally, several devices have been provided to other zonal railways as well, which are affected by fog including 877 devices to East Central Railway, 537 to North Central Railway, 975 to North Eastern Railway, 802 to Northeast Frontier Railway and North Western Railway, PTI reported.

According to the General Manager of the zone, TP Singh who was quoted in the report, the fog safety devices will be provided to all the Mail/Express and passenger trains. Further, as many as 600 more such devices are expected to be commissioned by end of this month. He also said that 5,400 more devices have been ordered already and they will be received in the next three months. The devices will not only provide safety but will also help in maintaining train punctuality, he added.

During the foggy season, to alert loco pilots about approaching signal, Indian Railways will also deploy fogmen for placing detonators on railway tracks. Detonator is a device which generates sound when the train wheel passes over it. During this time, the automatic signalling system will be converted into a modified semi-automatic signalling system. Also, walkie-talkie sets have been handed over to crew and station staff. Moreover, to assist the loco pilots, signal indication booklets are provided and also their counselling is done for working during the foggy season. Also, consolidated instructions are issued for working.

According to Singh, during the foggy season, the national transporter will also revise crew links to cater to the cancellation of some train services. Also, to avoid excess duty hours during late running of train, extra crew will be made available. He further said that the periodical mandatory training, as well as refresher courses for loco pilots and guards, shall be completed by 15 December, this year. Last year, Indian Railways started an auto SMS service in Delhi division. The service is being used this year as well whereby information regarding trains which begin from here will be provided, Singh added.