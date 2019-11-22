No train delays during winters? Indian Railways takes these steps to avoid fog-related delays; details

With an aim to assist the loco pilots for train movement during the foggy weather conditions, fog PASS devices have been introduced.

Worried about your Indian Railways train getting delayed this winter season? Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is taking several measures to avoid train delays dur to fog. Often in the winter season, a large number of train services on the Indian Railways network are affected during the foggy weather, especially in the Northern parts of the country. However, passengers can heave a sigh of relief and expect more punctual services as the national transporter has undertaken steps such as introduction of automatic signal system, fog PASS devices and few other steps, in order to tackle the situation, for the approaching winter season.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed about all the steps which have been taken to avoid train delays and facilitate smooth train services during foggy weather.

1. Modified automatic signalling system: In order to increase the level of safety when the trains are operating in the automatic block signaling sections, a modified automatic signaling system has been introduced in the Northern Railways (NR) and North Central Railways (NCR) zones. This system restricts the number of trains between two railway stations during the foggy weather.

2. Signal boards painted with bright colors: The signal sighting boards on the network, namely, the passenger and goods warning boards, signals at railway stations/interlocked level crossing gates as well as the semaphore signal arms have been painted with luminous strips or bright colors, in order to enhance the visibility of the signal boards to the loco pilots.

3. Inspection during foggy weather: The official inspection at the officer and supervisor level, including the night inspections, are being carried out during the foggy weather, in order to spread more awareness as well as alertness among the maintenance staff.

4. Fog PASS devices given to Indian Railways loco pilots:

With an aim to assist the loco pilots for train movement during the foggy weather conditions, fog PASS devices have been introduced. The fog PASS devices are global positioning system (GPS)-enabled handheld portable devices, which are given to loco pilots operating in fog affected areas. The fog device serves as an aid for the loco crew during foggy weather conditions through an audio visual alarm, wherever any landmark comes within the geo-fence range of the locomotive.

The location of the stations, signals, warning boards, level crossing gates as well as the whistle for level crossing (W/L) boards in the section is fed in the device’s equipment. The device displays the speed of the locomotive, distance as well as the time to reach the identified landmarks. Till today, as many as 12,205 Fog PASS devices have been provided for the Indian Railways network.