No smoking! Delhi Police to take strict action against smokers at railway stations

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 4:33 PM

Challans will be issued, if people do not follow the orders and smoke at railway stations. 'No Smoking' signages will be put at all railway stations and railway police stations, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

railway stationsDelhi police will now issue challans against those who smoke at railway stations

Smokers beware! Delhi police will now act strictly against those found smoking at Indian Railways stations. Officials were quoted in a PTI report saying that strict action will be taken against those who are caught smoking at railway stations. Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Railway) was quoted in the report saying that all police officers of the seven police stations have been given training on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The training was given with the assistance of Sambandh Health Foundation (SHF) and Max India Foundation. Police officers also administered an oath not to consume tobacco. The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act or COTPA, is an Act of Parliament of India which was enacted in 2003 to prohibit advertisement of, and to provide for the regulation of management and commerce in, and production, supply and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India.

According to the railway police, under the new law, challans will be issued under the COTPA, if people do not follow the orders and smoke at railway stations. The DCP also added that ‘No Smoking’ signages will be put as per the law, at all railway stations as well as railway police stations. Officers of New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Sabji Mandi, Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantonment Railway Police have been informed about it.

Somil Rastogi, Project Manager, SHF was quoted saying that as per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2016-17), 12.4 per cent of youths aged 15-24 are tobacco consumers. He added that in Delhi, one out of five persons consume tobacco and smoking is the preferred form of using tobacco, whereas across the other cities of the country, chewing tobacco is in maximum use. Moreover, in the last seven years, the average age of tobacco initiation has reduced. In order to regulate this long-standing menace, strict action on the part of all the associated official authorities is a must.

