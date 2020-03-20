No passenger trains on Janta Curfew day? Indian Railways cancels over 3,700 train services; details here

No passenger trains will run from midnight Sunday, March 22 till 10:00 PM on the same day.

COVID-19 impact: Observing the Janta Curfew day in line with PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that no passenger trains will run from midnight Sunday, March 22 till 10:00 PM on the same day. Indian Railways has announced that over 1,300 Mail/Express trains on March 22 stand cancelled. Due to the fact that the demand to travel by Indian Railways will be vastly reduced during that day, the Railway Board has issued a set of regulations to all the zones of Indian Railways. Therefore, in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, several passenger trains, Mail and Express trains and Suburban train services are being regulated. Take a look at the regulation of train services that will take place on 22 March 2020:

Indian Railways trains cancelled on March 22: Top facts

Suburban train services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad- These train services will be reduced to bare minimum level, just to cater to essential travel requirement, considering the fact that the curfew day will fall on a holiday (Sunday). The zonal railways have been asked to decide the number of services as per the assessment of local conditions and requirements.

Passenger trains: All passenger train services originating between midnight of 21/22 March 2020 to 10:00 PM of 22 March 2020 (nearly 2,400 train services) will not run. However, the train services that are already on run at 7:00 AM on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations. The railway divisions have been asked to keep a watch and if required, short terminate the trains that are empty.

Mail/Express and Intercity train services: On 22 March 2020, all long-distance Mail/Express and Intercity train services originating between 4:00 AM to 10:00 AM will remain cancelled (around 1300 train services). However, the train services that are already on run at 7:00 AM on the day will be permitted to run to the destinations.

Railway passengers alighting at enroute railway stations from trains that are already on run and are planning to stay at the railway station may be accommodated in the waiting rooms, waiting halls, concourse areas without overcrowding. Also, to cater to the needs of such passengers, provision of drinking water, refreshments on payment, are likely to be arranged by the national transporter.

In order to facilitate a hassle-free refund to passengers affected by the cancellation of train services, adequate arrangements will be made.

The zonal railways have been asked to keep a watch on the situation at major railway stations and order special train services wherever needed in order to clear the rush of passengers who despite advance public notice, may remain stranded at railway stations.