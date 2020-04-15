No passenger or special trains to run during lockdown extension period, Indian Railways issues clarification

There is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush during the lockdown period.

No passenger trains to run on Indian Railways network till 3 May 2020! With the announcement of nationwide lockdown extension, many rumours have come to the notice of Indian Railways regarding the operations of passenger train services. Thus, in a bid to clear this confusion about the functioning of passenger train services, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has issued a clarification statement, notifying that all passenger train services across the country have been fully cancelled till 3 May 2020. Apart from this, the ministry also stated that there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush during the lockdown period.

In the wake of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, the national transporter has decided to suspend the operations of all passenger train services across the Indian Railways network till 3 May 2020. These cancelled passenger train services include Express or Mail trains, Premium trains, Konkan Railways, Kolkata Metro Rail, Suburban train services, etc. However, in order to ensure the supply of essential commodities and items in various parts of India, the goods as well as parcel train services are being operated by Indian Railways.

However, the Railway Ministry has decided to grant full refund to passengers for ticket bookings made for the cancelled train services. Besides, till further orders, all counters for ticket booking for PRS and UTS will remain closed, the ministry said. For passenger trains that are cancelled up to 3 May 2020, the refunds will be remitted automatically online by Indian Railways to the customers. While the customers or passengers who have booked their tickets across the counters, refund can be taken up to 31 July 2020.

It has been reported that for the train tickets booked for journeys between 15 April 2020 and 3 May 2020, Indian Railways is likely to cancel around 39 lakh tickets.