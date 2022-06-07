No order to change Luggage Policy; Indian Railways issues clarification

Indian Railways Luggage Policy: Indian Railways passengers who are worrying about the luggage policy, here’s some news for you. Over the last few days, some social media platforms and digital news channels published that the policy of carry-on baggage has been changed by Indian Railways. In this regard, the Ministry of Railways has issued a clarification. According to the Railway Ministry, so far, no circular or order has been issued by the national transporter in this regard. The current policy is very old and is in effect for more than 10 years now, the Railway Ministry said on its Twitter handle. However, Indian Railways has recently changed the limit of ticket booking.

कुछ सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एवं डिजिटल न्यूज़ चैनलों पर यह खबर प्रकाशित की गई हैं कि विगत कुछ दिनों मे रेलवे द्वारा, यात्रा के दौरान ले जाये जा सकने वाले सामान की नीति में बदलाव किया गया है। 1/2 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022

Indian Railways passengers, from now on, would be able to book more tickets in a month. In a bid to facilitate railway passengers, the national transporter has decided to increase the limit of booking tickets. Now, a railway passenger can book a maximum of 12 tickets by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked instead of six tickets in a month. Besides, a passenger can book a maximum of 24 tickets in a month with a user ID instead of 12 tickets, which is Aadhaar linked and one of the commuters in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, according to the Ministry of Railways.

Till now, a passenger could book a maximum of six tickets in a month online on the official website or mobile app of IRCTC by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked and a passenger could book a maximum of 12 tickets in a month online on the IRCTC website or mobile app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the persons in the ticket to be booked was verifiable through Aadhaar, the Railway Ministry said.