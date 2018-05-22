No non-vegetarian food on trains on October 2? Indian Railways puts plan on hold for now

Sources in the Railways said the national transporter may promote vegetarianism on October 2 by appealing to the people to opt for vegetarian food instead of making it a mandatory move. (IE)

After proposing that Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary be observed as a ‘Vegetarian Day’, the Railway Ministry today instructed its zonal units to keep the plan in “abeyance”. In a recent letter to the general managers of all zonal railways, the Railway Board had proposed that October 2 in 2018, 2019 and 2020 be marked as “Vegetarian Day” with no non-vegetarian food served in trains, stations and other premises of the Railways.

The board today asked the chief commercial managers of the zones to keep the proposal on hold till further orders. “It is advised that these instructions may please be kept in abeyance till further directions/clarifications in this regard and issued from the board’s office,” the Tourism and Catering department, Railway Board, said in a letter.

Sources in the Railways said the national transporter may promote vegetarianism on October 2 by appealing to the people to opt for vegetarian food instead of making it a mandatory move.

After the initial proposal reported in the media evoked criticism from some quarters, ministry officials had yesterday indicated the letter would be rescinded.