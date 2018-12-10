No more water woes in trains: New plan by Indian Railways to fill coaches in just 5 minutes!

With the introduction of the quick watering system, a 24-coach train can be filled up with water in just five minutes and also multiple trains can be filled with water simultaneously.

Indian Railways is all set to put a full stop to water woes in trains! The national transporter has come up with an interesting plan to fill train coaches with water in just five minutes by introducing a new system. This will reduce the water filling time from the existing duration of twenty minutes to just five minutes at railway stations. According to a PTI report, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is likely to launch the system in the month of March next year at over 142 railway stations which have the water filling system for trains. Moreover, an amount of Rs 300 crore has already been sanctioned by the railway board for the project.

According to the plan prepared by Indian Railways, water is filled every 300 to 400 km in long-distance trains which is used in toilets and washbasins, even if they are not empty, in a bid to ensure that there is adequate water in the train coaches. Now, with the introduction of the quick watering system, a 24-coach train can be filled up with water in just five minutes and also multiple trains can be filled with water simultaneously.

Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Rajesh Agarwal was quoted in the report saying that earlier the water in the train coaches was filled with the help of four-inch pipes. Now, these four-inch pipes would be replaced with six-inch pipes along with high power motors and the water would be supplied to the train coaches with the help of a computerized system called Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), which has been designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The document stated that the old pipes did not have enough pressure and took around 20 minutes of time to fill the tanks in a coach with a capacity of 1,800 litre of water, which often resulted in shortages. A senior Railway Ministry official said that Indian Railways receives a lot of complaints about inadequate water in train coaches and this new system would ensure that there will be no shortage of water in trains because the time to fill up the tanks is minimal. He added that it is very difficult to fill enough water at watering stops as it takes so much time, however, now, with the new system there will not be water shortage. The Railway Ministry has planned to install pumps of 40 horsepower in order to increase the water pressure, the official added.