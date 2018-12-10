No more water woes in trains: New plan by Indian Railways to fill coaches in just 5 minutes!

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 10:33 AM

Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is likely to launch the system in the month of March next year at over 142 railway stations which have the water filling system for trains. Moreover, an amount of Rs 300 crore has already been sanctioned by the railway board for the project.

With the introduction of the quick watering system, a 24-coach train can be filled up with water in just five minutes and also multiple trains can be filled with water simultaneously.

Indian Railways is all set to put a full stop to water woes in trains! The national transporter has come up with an interesting plan to fill train coaches with water in just five minutes by introducing a new system. This will reduce the water filling time from the existing duration of twenty minutes to just five minutes at railway stations. According to a PTI report, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is likely to launch the system in the month of March next year at over 142 railway stations which have the water filling system for trains. Moreover, an amount of Rs 300 crore has already been sanctioned by the railway board for the project.

According to the plan prepared by Indian Railways, water is filled every 300 to 400 km in long-distance trains which is used in toilets and washbasins, even if they are not empty, in a bid to ensure that there is adequate water in the train coaches. Now, with the introduction of the quick watering system, a 24-coach train can be filled up with water in just five minutes and also multiple trains can be filled with water simultaneously.

Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Rajesh Agarwal was quoted in the report saying that earlier the water in the train coaches was filled with the help of four-inch pipes. Now, these four-inch pipes would be replaced with six-inch pipes along with high power motors and the water would be supplied to the train coaches with the help of a computerized system called Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), which has been designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The document stated that the old pipes did not have enough pressure and took around 20 minutes of time to fill the tanks in a coach with a capacity of 1,800 litre of water, which often resulted in shortages. A senior Railway Ministry official said that Indian Railways receives a lot of complaints about inadequate water in train coaches and this new system would ensure that there will be no shortage of water in trains because the time to fill up the tanks is minimal. He added that it is very difficult to fill enough water at watering stops as it takes so much time, however, now, with the new system there will not be water shortage. The Railway Ministry has planned to install pumps of 40 horsepower in order to increase the water pressure, the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. No more water woes in trains: New plan by Indian Railways to fill coaches in just 5 minutes!
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition